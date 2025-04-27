News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah expresses solidarity with Iran following Bandar Abbas port blast
Lebanon News
27-04-2025 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah expresses solidarity with Iran following Bandar Abbas port blast
Hezbollah extended its condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people following an incident at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.
In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its "deep solidarity" with the Islamic Republic and affirmed its support for the Iranian people during this time.
The group voiced confidence that Iran, "armed with faith and a strong will," would overcome the tragic event and continue on its "blessed path of progress, resilience, and support for the causes of the nation."
Hezbollah expresses solidarity with Iran following Bandar Abbas port blast
Hezbollah extended its condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people following an incident at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.
In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its "deep solidarity" with the Islamic Republic and affirmed its support for the Iranian people during this time.
The group voiced confidence that Iran, "armed with faith and a strong will," would overcome the tragic event and continue on its "blessed path of progress, resilience, and support for the causes of the nation."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Solidarity
Iran
Bandar Abbas
Port
Blast
Next
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:34
Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: Kremlin
Middle East News
06:34
Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: Kremlin
0
Middle East News
07:24
Iran President Pezeshkian heads to site of port blast: State TV
Middle East News
07:24
Iran President Pezeshkian heads to site of port blast: State TV
0
Middle East News
06:30
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 28: Red Crescent
Middle East News
06:30
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 28: Red Crescent
0
Middle East News
06:26
Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast
Middle East News
06:26
Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
0
Lebanon News
05:11
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
0
World News
2025-04-26
Iran's defense, missiles not part of US nuclear talks, spokesperson says
World News
2025-04-26
Iran's defense, missiles not part of US nuclear talks, spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments during phone call
Middle East News
2025-02-26
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments during phone call
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
3
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
5
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
6
Middle East News
03:30
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
Middle East News
03:30
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
7
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
8
Lebanon News
05:11
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More