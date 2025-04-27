Hezbollah extended its condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people following an incident at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.



In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its "deep solidarity" with the Islamic Republic and affirmed its support for the Iranian people during this time.



The group voiced confidence that Iran, "armed with faith and a strong will," would overcome the tragic event and continue on its "blessed path of progress, resilience, and support for the causes of the nation."

Hezbollah expresses solidarity with Iran following Bandar Abbas port blast



