Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent evacuation warning on Sunday to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically in the Hadath neighborhood.



According to the statement, those in a building marked in red on an issued map, as well as nearby structures, were warned that they are in proximity to 'Hezbollah facilities.'



"For your safety and the safety of your families, you must evacuate these buildings immediately and move at least 300 meters away, as indicated on the map," the warning stated.