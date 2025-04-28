News
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
Lebanon News
28-04-2025 | 15:02
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
In a speech on Monday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the priority today is securing Israel's withdrawal and the release of prisoners.
Qassem stressed that Hezbollah remains fully committed to the ceasefire agreement without any violations, adding that "the world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire."
He criticized the Lebanese government's response to ongoing Israeli attacks, describing it as "soft and simple," and called for a more forceful diplomatic approach to uphold Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.
"Lebanon has committed no breach, while Israel has violated and attacked over 3,000 times," Qassem said.
Addressing the upcoming municipal elections, he emphasized the importance of investing in state-building efforts.
"Lebanon cannot move forward as long as the occupation continues to bombard different areas of our country," he warned.
Qassem urged the Lebanese state to take more decisive action by pressuring the United States, France, the United Nations, and the Security Council to halt Israeli aggressions.
"The state's diplomatic efforts so far have been soft and insufficient. It must summon the Quintet countries, file urgent complaints to the Security Council, and call in the U.S. ambassador, who has consistently shown bias towards Israel," he said.
He condemned the recent Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, saying it lacked justification and was aimed at political pressure.
"This assault happened with American approval, according to Israeli statements. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue targeting citizens, agricultural lands, and temporary housing units," he added.
Qassem asserted that while it is the right of the state to extend its authority across Lebanon, it must also protect its citizens.
"The state cannot demand everything while doing nothing. It must intensify its contacts and activate its role in confronting Israel," he said, accusing some political groups of remaining silent toward Israeli aggression while criticizing the resistance, labeling them "agents of discord."
He reiterated that Israel seeks to dominate Lebanon and weaken it. "For those who doubt this, let them explain why Israel occupied our land for 18 years and was only expelled through resistance," he stated.
Qassem concluded by affirming that Hezbollah would not make further concessions.
"We will not abandon Lebanon's strength. Even the United States respects a firm stance. Lebanon was strong and will remain strong through its army, its people, and its resistance," he said, urging the Lebanese state to stand firm and resist making any concessions to the enemy.
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
World
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Israel
Beirut
Violations
Attacks
