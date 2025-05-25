News
In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?
25-05-2025 | 12:54
In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Municipal and mukhtar elections are over, but the battle has shifted to a new stage: municipal unions. The main contest is between Mirna Murr, the current union president and mayor of Bteghrine, and Nicole Gemayel.
The union includes 33 municipalities. To assume the presidency, a candidate must secure at least 17 votes.
According to some observers, this year’s municipal union elections differ from previous ones.
With Lebanon heading into parliamentary elections in 2026, municipal unions are increasingly viewed as platforms for delivering services and resources that can strengthen a candidate’s political and developmental influence.
Sources close to Mirna Murr told LBCI that municipal unions are not political tools for any party but unified development bodies focused on serving the public—not on promoting electoral slogans.
Still, the contest has taken on a distinctly political tone.
The same sources also reported that Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel has two main objectives in this race: to launch a "political elimination campaign" against the Murr family and to take control of municipalities by bringing mayors under his authority—making party members the key decision-makers and gatekeepers of public services, ultimately paving the way for full municipal dominance.
All eyes will be on Matn on Monday for a pivotal vote—one that could shape the district’s trajectory for the next six years, not only in terms of development but politically as well.
