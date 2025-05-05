News
President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote
Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote
President Joseph Aoun congratulated the winners of the first phase of Lebanon's municipal and Mukhtar elections, saying the country is steadily progressing toward recovery despite its many challenges.
In a statement, Aoun stressed that the real responsibility begins after the elections, as the priority for newly elected officials should be serving citizens and addressing their needs through effective local governance.
