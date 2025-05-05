President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote

Lebanon News
05-05-2025
High views
LBCI
LBCI
President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote
0min
President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote

President Joseph Aoun congratulated the winners of the first phase of Lebanon’s municipal and Mukhtar elections, saying the country is steadily progressing toward recovery despite its many challenges.

In a statement, Aoun stressed that the real responsibility begins after the elections, as the priority for newly elected officials should be serving citizens and addressing their needs through effective local governance.

Finance Minister heads to Baghdad to boost Lebanese-Iraqi coordination on fuel, telecom, and oil supply
Lebanon's Army Commander meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss regional and local developments
