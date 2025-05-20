Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'

Qatar's prime minister said on Tuesday that Israel's military offensive in Gaza had undermined peace efforts after the release of U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and amid expanded operations in the Palestinian territory.



"When Israeli American soldier Aidan Alexander was released, we thought that moment would open a door to end this tragedy, but the response was a more violent wave of strikes," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said at the Qatar Economic Forum.



"This irresponsible, aggressive behaviour undermines any potential chance for peace."



AFP