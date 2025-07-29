Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

Russia is still committed to achieving peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, in the first reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump cutting his deadline for Moscow to cease fire in the conflict.



"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO continues. And we remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Russia's term for its offensive.



