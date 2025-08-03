Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican

03-08-2025 | 03:15
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican

More than one million people, mostly youths, assembled for an open-air mass in Rome on Sunday, the culmination of the "Jubilee of Youth," the Vatican said.

The mass, to be led by Pope Leo XIV, follows an evening vigil Saturday night at the vast open space on Rome's outskirts.

AFP

