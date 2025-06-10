President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks

President Joseph Aoun arrived at Marka Airport in Jordan, where Jordanian Monarch King Abdullah II received him with an official ceremony.



After the official royal formalities concluded, King Abdullah, with President Aoun by his side, drove the royal motorcade to Basman Palace to hold their summit meeting and expanded talks.

Upon his arrival at Marka Airport, President Aoun stated: "This visit reaffirms the historical brotherly relations and strong ties based on mutual respect and constructive cooperation that unite our two sisterly countries."



He pointed out that "this visit comes at a critical time for our region, where challenges are increasing, and the need to unify Arab efforts to confront common crises, counter the dangers of terrorism and extremism, and preserve security and stability in our countries is growing."





He said: "I will discuss with His Majesty the King ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially concerning support for national institutions, foremost among them the Lebanese Army, in addition to the Syrian refugees issue, which constitutes a great burden on both our countries and calls for a just solution that guarantees their safe and dignified return to their homeland.''



He added, ''We will also emphasize the importance of enhancing economic and commercial cooperation and exchanging expertise in a way that serves the interests of both the Lebanese and Jordanian peoples and contributes to sustainable development that strengthens the resilience of our countries in confronting challenges."



He added: "We in Lebanon appreciate the Kingdom's firm stances alongside our country in various forums and the support it has always provided in times of hardship, under the guidance of His Majesty the King," hoping that this visit will mark a new milestone in the journey of brotherly cooperation between Lebanon and Jordan.