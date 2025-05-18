PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low

Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction with the low voter turnout in Beirut during the ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections, calling on residents of the capital to vote in greater numbers.

"Voter turnout remains low, and I urge the people of Beirut to participate widely," Salam said in remarks to reporters.

While he praised the overall readiness of the government and particularly the Ministry of Interior in organizing the elections, Salam said he was "not satisfied with the turnout rate."

The municipal elections are currently underway in the governorates of Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, marking the third phase of Lebanon’s staggered local vote.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Beirut

Municipal Elections

LBCI Next
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:31

Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon's Presidency rejects ‘misleading’ Israeli portrayal of President Aoun’s Vatican encounter with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif — statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More