PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction with the low voter turnout in Beirut during the ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections, calling on residents of the capital to vote in greater numbers.



"Voter turnout remains low, and I urge the people of Beirut to participate widely," Salam said in remarks to reporters.



While he praised the overall readiness of the government and particularly the Ministry of Interior in organizing the elections, Salam said he was "not satisfied with the turnout rate."



The municipal elections are currently underway in the governorates of Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, marking the third phase of Lebanon’s staggered local vote.