Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

Voter turnout in Lebanon's municipal and mukhtar elections reached 18.28% in Beirut and 41.97% in Baalbek-Hermel, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior as of 5 p.m. Sunday.



Turnout in the Bekaa governorate stood at 38.76%, with the following breakdown by district:



Rashaya: 33.24%



Hermel: 31.44%



West Bekaa: 37.66%



Zahle: 40.82%



Baalbek: 43.83%



Beirut: 18.28%



Beirut registered the lowest participation rate among the reported areas.