Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals

19-05-2025 | 03:15
Tehran summons UK charg&eacute; d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals
Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest the arrest of Iranian citizens in the United Kingdom and the espionage charges brought against some of them, according to state media.

IRNA reported that “following the unjustified arrest of several Iranian citizens in the United Kingdom... the British chargé d’affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday,” describing the arrests as “politically motivated.”

