UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-05-2025 | 05:56
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday rejected a plan by Israeli authorities to shut down the existing aid system in Gaza.

"We do not accept a proposal and a plan that does not live up to the core fundamental humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, and independent delivery of aid," said OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke in Geneva.

Israel's plan is "designed to further control and restrict supplies, which is the opposite of what is needed," Laerke added.


Reuters
 
