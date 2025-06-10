News
Several people dead in Austria school after shots heard
World News
10-06-2025 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Several people dead in Austria school after shots heard
Several people died on Tuesday in a school shooting in southeastern Austria, including the suspected attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying.
"Currently, a police operation is underway... The reason for the deployment was that gunshots were heard in the building," the police said on X, confirming the attack in Graz.
AFP
World News
Austria
School
Shots
Police
