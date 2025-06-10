Several people dead in Austria school after shots heard

10-06-2025 | 05:22
Several people dead in Austria school after shots heard
Several people dead in Austria school after shots heard

Several people died on Tuesday in a school shooting in southeastern Austria, including the suspected attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying.

"Currently, a police operation is underway... The reason for the deployment was that gunshots were heard in the building," the police said on X, confirming the attack in Graz.

AFP

World News

Austria

School

Shots

Police

Macron condemns 'senseless' violence after fatal school stabbing
Several areas south of Sudan capital at risk of famine: WFP
