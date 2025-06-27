Lebanese-French Coordination Committee calls for immediate action to lower MEA ticket prices

The Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF) sent two open letters to President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, urging immediate action to address the soaring prices of airline tickets to and from Lebanon imposed by the national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA).



In a statement, the committee announced that the letters were accompanied by a petition signed by thousands of Lebanese citizens and friends of Lebanon, describing the current ticket prices as excessive. The signatories demanded an immediate reduction in MEA fares, which, according to the committee, have been significantly higher than those in neighboring countries for years.



The petition also called for opening Lebanese airspace to low-cost airlines to ensure fair competition and make travel more accessible to all.



The committee warned that the lack of competition not only limits citizens' freedom of movement but also harms Lebanon's tourism sector and weakens the country's connection to its diaspora.



"In a country already burdened by multiple crises, encouraging affordable travel to and from Lebanon is essential," the statement read.



The committee urged authorities to respond to what it described as a legitimate demand and called on Lebanese citizens to support this initiative to maintain their ties with their homeland.