Israel army warns 'danger persists' despite ceasefire with Iran

Israel's military warned Tuesday that "danger persists" despite the government earlier announcing it had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran on the 12th day of war between the foes.



"The Chief of Staff instructed all of the army to maintain a high level of alertness and preparedness for a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire," army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference.



"I want to stress that at this stage there is no change to the Home Front command instructions. The instructions must be obeyed. The danger persists."



AFP