Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin

26-06-2025 | 05:05
Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin

Germany on Thursday urged Iran to keep cooperating with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, calling a vote by Iranian lawmakers calling for a suspension of cooperation "a totally wrong signal."

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a press conference that Germany "urges the Iranian government not to go down this path."

AFP

