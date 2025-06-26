News
Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin
Middle East News
26-06-2025 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin
Germany on Thursday urged Iran to keep cooperating with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, calling a vote by Iranian lawmakers calling for a suspension of cooperation "a totally wrong signal."
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a press conference that Germany "urges the Iranian government not to go down this path."
AFP
Iran
MP
Vote
Suspension
IAEA
Cooperation
