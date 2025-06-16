MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure

16-06-2025 | 08:00

0min


Due to the continued closure of Iraqi airspace, Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced the cancellation of its flights to Iraq (Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, according to the following schedule:
 

Lebanon News

MEA

Flights

Lebanon

Iraq

