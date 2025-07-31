Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

The Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes targeting 'Hezbollah positions' in South Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, according to a statement by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.



In a post on X, Adraee said the strikes hit infrastructure used for the production and storage of strategic weaponry. Among the targets, he noted, were a facility producing explosives used in the development of Hezbollah's weapon systems, and an underground site for manufacturing and storing rockets and other strategic munitions.



"Hezbollah is attempting to restore and rehabilitate the sites as a violation of previous understandings between Lebanon and Israel," he claimed.



Adraee emphasized that the Israeli military will continue operations "to protect Israel."