President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio

President Joseph Aoun followed up on the Israeli attacks that struck the Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions earlier today, particularly the artillery and missile strikes that targeted residential apartments, wooded areas, and surrounding hills.



Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal briefed Aoun on the details of the assaults and strongly condemned Israel’s continued aggression, which he said violated Lebanon’s sovereignty and the agreement reached in November.



He added that this situation requires “serious international action to halt these attacks, especially from the countries that sponsored and endorsed the November agreement—particularly the United States and France.”



President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Baabda Presidential Palace, where Salam briefed him on the outcome of his recent visit to Qatar and the discussions he held with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and other relevant ministers.



President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam also held a broad discussion on the latest regional developments.



President Aoun later received the Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon, Monsignor Paolo Borgia, who Advisor Monsignor Giovanni Bianchiari accompanied.



The meeting reviewed Lebanon’s relations with the Holy See in light of the president’s visit to the Vatican two weeks prior, during which he met with Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.