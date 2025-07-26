At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

Middle East News
26-07-2025 | 04:18
High views
0min
At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

At least eight people, including five civilians and three assailants, were killed during a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary building in southeast Iran, state media reported.

 

"Unknown gunmen attacked the judiciary center in Zahedan," the capital of southeastern Sistan Baluchistan province, the judiciary's Mizan Online said.

 

"Five people have been killed and 13 injured in this terrorist attack," it added. Separately, the official IRNA news agency reported that three of the attackers were killed during the assault.

 

AFP

 

