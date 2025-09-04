Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured

World News
04-09-2025 | 06:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured

The death toll from a funicular derailment in Portugal's capital, Lisbon, rose by two to 17 and left 21 injured, emergency services said Thursday as the country held a day of mourning.

Eleven foreigners were among the injured in the accident at a popular tourist spot on Wednesday evening -- two Germans, two Spaniards, and nationals from France, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, and Cape Verde, they said.

AFP

World News

Portugal

Death Toll

Lisbon

LBCI Next
China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Afghan Red Crescent: Earthquake death toll rises to 1,124

LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622

LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Cambodian death toll in Thai clashes rises to 13: Defence Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-22

Iran: Death toll from war with Israel rises to 1,062

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:35

Macron says 26 countries offer to participate in Ukraine's post-war security

LBCI
World News
10:25

Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says

LBCI
World News
10:17

World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace

LBCI
World News
09:25

Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
World News
08:39

European leaders speak to Trump after Ukraine summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More