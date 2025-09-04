Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured

The death toll from a funicular derailment in Portugal's capital, Lisbon, rose by two to 17 and left 21 injured, emergency services said Thursday as the country held a day of mourning.



Eleven foreigners were among the injured in the accident at a popular tourist spot on Wednesday evening -- two Germans, two Spaniards, and nationals from France, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, and Cape Verde, they said.



AFP

