Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call

12-10-2025 | 08:46
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for more air defenses and missiles in a call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the Ukrainian leader said.

"I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron... I informed him about our priority needs -- first and foremost, air defense systems and missiles," Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

AFP

 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

France

Emmanuel Macron

