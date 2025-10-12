Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

Israel expects all hostages held in Gaza to be freed early Monday, a spokeswoman for the prime minister's office said, adding that all surviving captives are to be released simultaneously.

"The release of our hostages will begin early Monday morning. We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross and transported among six to eight vehicles," Shosh Bedrosian told journalists on Sunday.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Captives

Red Cross

LBCI Next
Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner visited Gaza Strip: Israeli army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-21

France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-10

Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23

Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10

Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05

Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

France, others to recognize Palestinian state as UN week gets underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More