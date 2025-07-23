France says Israel blockade led to 'risk of famine' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-07-2025 | 09:09
France says Israel blockade led to 'risk of famine' in Gaza

France's foreign ministry said Wednesday malnutrition and the "risk of famine" in war-torn Gaza was the "result of the blockade imposed by Israel" on the Palestinian territory.

Israel's ramping up of military operations in Gaza this week "is accelerating the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, marked by malnutrition and the risk of famine. This situation is the result of the blockade imposed by Israel," a spokesman said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Israel

Blockade

Famine

Gaza

