Georges Ibrahim Abdallah released from French prison after over 40 years

Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, one of the longest-serving inmates in France, was released from prison early Friday, according to a source familiar with the case cited by AFP.



Abdallah, now in his 70s, spent more than four decades behind bars after being convicted in the 1980s for complicity in the assassinations of an Israeli and an American diplomat.



AFP journalists reported seeing a convoy of several vehicles leaving the prison at around 3:40 a.m. local time (1:40 GMT).



Following a court ruling ordering his release, Abdallah is set to be deported to Lebanon later Friday.