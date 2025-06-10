Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed the Parliament's commitment to completing all necessary reform legislation, stressing the urgent need to begin the reconstruction efforts for the damage caused by the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.



He commended France's efforts in preparing for the reconstruction conference.



Berri's stance came during his reception of French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain El-Tineh.



The meeting was attended by French Ambassador Hervé Magro and Speaker Berri's advisor, Mahmoud Berri.



The meeting addressed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as political and field developments in light of Israel's continued occupation of parts of Lebanese territory and its ongoing aggressions and violations of the ceasefire agreement and U.N. Resolution 1701.



The lack of cooperation from Israel with the Quintet Committee, tasked with implementing the ceasefire agreement and U.N. Resolution 1701, was also discussed.



The discussions also touched upon the reconstruction file, the reform path, and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.



Regarding the extension of UNIFIL forces operating in southern Lebanon, Speaker Berri expressed appreciation for France's efforts in supporting Lebanon to counter the conspiracy being plotted against the international forces, aimed at undermining them and Lebanon.