MP Ashraf Beydoun tells LBCI: Israeli violations undermine UN Resolution 1701; praises President Aoun’s leadership

MP Ashraf Beydoun said that ongoing Israeli violations are undermining the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Speaking to LBCI, he stressed the need to establish a mechanism for demarcating the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, ensure a full Israeli army withdrawal, halt all violations, and reinforce the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River.



"I have full confidence in the Lebanese Army, and reaching safety is inevitable," he stated.



Beydoun also praised President Joseph Aoun, saying he is "steering the ship" with a strong sense of patriotism and reinforcing national unity.



On a separate note, he called for abandoning the culture of celebratory gunfire and tightening related penalties.