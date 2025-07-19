The Israeli army announced it had carried out an airstrike earlier on Saturday, claiming it had targeted a member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in South Lebanon.



According to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strike hit a site in the town of Khiam, where the operative was allegedly involved in efforts to rebuild infrastructure.



Adraee claimed the actions of the Hezbollah member violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon, adding that the Israeli army "will continue to eliminate any threat to Israel."