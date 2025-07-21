Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity

Lebanon News
21-07-2025 | 08:23
High views
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
2min
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity

In a statement released on Monday, the Lebanese Forces' media office emphasized that the party’s stance toward all Lebanese sects is well-known and clear, based on “full respect and equal citizenship,” reflecting its commitment to the Lebanese idea and its defense of it.

“This conviction is reflected in two directions,” the statement read. “First, in a national discourse that transcends all sects; and second, in the membership of citizens from all sects—particularly the Sunni community—within the Lebanese Forces, in addition to the strong relationships the party maintains with Sunni, Druze, and Shiite leaders, except for those who are not only in ideological opposition to the LF, but to the very concept of Lebanon.”

The party expressed regret over what it called “malicious attempts” by some parties to sow division and constantly target the LF, blaming it for irresponsible statements “that do not reflect the party’s values, principles, or rhetoric, even if such statements come from individuals close to the LF.”

It concluded by affirming that “the only official representatives of the Lebanese Forces are its president, executive body, parliamentary bloc, media office, and statements issued by the party’s authorized institutions. Any other statements, regardless of the speaker’s proximity to the party, do not represent the LF.”

Lebanon News

Lebanese Forces

Sectarianism

Unity

Lebanon

Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling
MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30
