President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun discussed the situation in the south with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stressing the need to put an end to Israel’s repeated attacks, secure the return of Lebanese detainees, and halt the escalation that threatens to undermine efforts aimed at achieving stability in the south.



For her part, Senator Shaheen welcomed the practical steps being taken by the Lebanese Army with professionalism and consistency, noting that the assistance allocated to the army and Internal Security Forces is intended to enable Lebanon’s security institutions to fully carry out their responsibilities.



She added that any positive development in Lebanon’s trajectory would help increase such support.