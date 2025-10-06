In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins

News Bulletin Reports
06-10-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

In Kfarkela, known as “the bride” in Syriac, resident Hussein reflects on how a once-vibrant town has fallen silent.

In the border villages, the scenes speak for themselves. Centuries-old olive trees have been uprooted and burned. Landmarks have vanished, homes and years of labor erased. But what hurts most are the people still missing beneath the rubble.

It has been a year since the most devastating Israeli assault on southern Lebanon since the 2006 war. On September 23, hundreds of airstrikes hit villages on both sides of the Litani River. Tens of thousands fled, and hundreds were killed or wounded. Since then, much of the South has been left in ruins.

In Naqoura, where orchards lie flattened by Israeli forces after the ceasefire, Mohammad — a resident of the village — walks silently through the wreckage, retracing memories of the life that once filled these fields.

Few residents have returned to the border towns, after Israel redrew the balance of power that had held since 2006.

On February 18, many in the South believed their land would finally be restored. But Israel held on to five strategic points — including Labbouneh — reshaping the landscape and building new military posts inside Lebanese territory. In practice, it created a de facto buffer zone, controlling the area with firepower and leaving it almost devoid of life.

Farther from the front lines, Nabatieh’s Monday market has cautiously reopened, though life there still moves to the rhythm of war.

The Council for South South has documented the damage, yet signs of reconstruction remain absent.

The equation is stark: Lebanon lacks the funds to rebuild, and foreign donors are withholding aid as long as Hezbollah refuses to disarm. The group, for its part, insists it will hold on to its weapons — and fight for them. Until then, the South endures, clinging to memories of what once was, and struggling to preserve the bare essentials of life.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon’s

South,

after

Memories

endure

silence

ruins

LBCI Next
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-21

The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More