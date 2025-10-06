News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
News Bulletin Reports
06-10-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In Kfarkela, known as “the bride” in Syriac, resident Hussein reflects on how a once-vibrant town has fallen silent.
In the border villages, the scenes speak for themselves. Centuries-old olive trees have been uprooted and burned. Landmarks have vanished, homes and years of labor erased. But what hurts most are the people still missing beneath the rubble.
It has been a year since the most devastating Israeli assault on southern Lebanon since the 2006 war. On September 23, hundreds of airstrikes hit villages on both sides of the Litani River. Tens of thousands fled, and hundreds were killed or wounded. Since then, much of the South has been left in ruins.
In Naqoura, where orchards lie flattened by Israeli forces after the ceasefire, Mohammad — a resident of the village — walks silently through the wreckage, retracing memories of the life that once filled these fields.
Few residents have returned to the border towns, after Israel redrew the balance of power that had held since 2006.
On February 18, many in the South believed their land would finally be restored. But Israel held on to five strategic points — including Labbouneh — reshaping the landscape and building new military posts inside Lebanese territory. In practice, it created a de facto buffer zone, controlling the area with firepower and leaving it almost devoid of life.
Farther from the front lines, Nabatieh’s Monday market has cautiously reopened, though life there still moves to the rhythm of war.
The Council for South South has documented the damage, yet signs of reconstruction remain absent.
The equation is stark: Lebanon lacks the funds to rebuild, and foreign donors are withholding aid as long as Hezbollah refuses to disarm. The group, for its part, insists it will hold on to its weapons — and fight for them. Until then, the South endures, clinging to memories of what once was, and struggling to preserve the bare essentials of life.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon’s
South,
after
Memories
endure
silence
ruins
Next
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
0
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
2
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
3
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
8
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More