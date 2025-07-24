Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK

24-07-2025 | 14:22
Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would hold an "emergency call" Friday with France and Germany on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging a ceasefire and steps towards Palestinian statehood.

"I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow, where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace," he said in a statement Thursday.

"A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Britain

France

Germany

Gaza

Emergency

UK

