Kataeb leader calls for abolishing special tribunal, referring ministers to regular judiciary

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel called for the abolition of the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers, urging instead that such cases be referred to the regular judiciary rather than special tribunals.



His remarks came during a parliamentary session as MPs voted on a proposal to refer former Telecommunications Ministers Boutros Harb, Nicolas Sehnaoui, and Jamal Jarrah to an investigative committee.



Gemayel voiced strong objection to both the method and the mechanism of referral, questioning the fairness and efficiency of the current process.