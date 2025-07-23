Kataeb leader calls for abolishing special tribunal, referring ministers to regular judiciary

Lebanon News
23-07-2025 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kataeb leader calls for abolishing special tribunal, referring ministers to regular judiciary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Kataeb leader calls for abolishing special tribunal, referring ministers to regular judiciary

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel called for the abolition of the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers, urging instead that such cases be referred to the regular judiciary rather than special tribunals.

His remarks came during a parliamentary session as MPs voted on a proposal to refer former Telecommunications Ministers Boutros Harb, Nicolas Sehnaoui, and Jamal Jarrah to an investigative committee. 

Gemayel voiced strong objection to both the method and the mechanism of referral, questioning the fairness and efficiency of the current process.

Lebanon News

Kataeb

Leader

Samy Gemayel

Special

Tribunal

Ministers

Regular

Judiciary

LBCI Next
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-26

Russia says will disregard new special Ukraine tribunal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Calls for upholding Sweida ceasefire, highlights Jumblatt’s key role

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20

Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-22

US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

Presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters targeted in Damascus strikes: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

US envoy Tom Barrack from Bkerki: I’ll return to Lebanon with optimism, stability is key to support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More