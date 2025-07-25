News
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
25-07-2025 | 14:58
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli military said it intercepted on Friday a missile launched from Yemen towards its territory, after reporting that sirens sounded in several areas.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted" by the air force, the military said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Missile
Yemen
