Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Middle East News
25-07-2025 | 14:58
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said it intercepted on Friday a missile launched from Yemen towards its territory, after reporting that sirens sounded in several areas.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted" by the air force, the military said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Missile

Yemen

France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance
France to recognise Palestinian state in September, Macron says
