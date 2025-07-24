Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army

Lebanon News
24-07-2025 | 13:03
High views
Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army
Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army

As part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, Lebanon's Directorate of Intelligence carried out a series of security operations that led to the arrest of three individuals accused of forming a cell in support of the Islamic State group (ISIS).

The detainees were apprehended for their alleged affiliation with the terror group and planning attacks against the Lebanese Army, reportedly under the direction of ISIS leaders based abroad.

Preliminary investigations revealed the group had been preparing security operations targeting military personnel. Authorities are continuing efforts to track down and arrest other members of the cell.

Interrogations are underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:22

Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK

