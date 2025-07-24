Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army

As part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, Lebanon's Directorate of Intelligence carried out a series of security operations that led to the arrest of three individuals accused of forming a cell in support of the Islamic State group (ISIS).



The detainees were apprehended for their alleged affiliation with the terror group and planning attacks against the Lebanese Army, reportedly under the direction of ISIS leaders based abroad.



Preliminary investigations revealed the group had been preparing security operations targeting military personnel. Authorities are continuing efforts to track down and arrest other members of the cell.



Interrogations are underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.