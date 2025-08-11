President Aoun offers condolences in Yarze for Wadi Zibqin victims, visits wounded soldier

President Joseph Aoun visited Defense Minister Michel Mnassa and Army Commander Rodolph Haykal in Yarze to offer condolences for the soldiers killed in the Wadi Zibqin incident.He then went to Geitaoui Hospital, where he was briefed on the condition of one of the wounded soldiers. The president met with the medical team and the soldier's family, wishing him a speedy recovery and assuring him that he will receive the highest level of care until his full recovery.