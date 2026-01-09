Venezuela opposition figure hails prisoner release

Exiled Venezuelan opposition figurehead Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia hailed on Friday a large prisoner release by Caracas seen as a concession to the United States after it grabbed strongman ruler Nicolas Maduro.



"Seeing the embrace of those who have already been reunited makes me deeply happy, and I stand with respect and closeness to those who are still waiting," Gonzalez Urrutia said on social media about Thursday's announcement.



Gonzalez Urrutia claimed victory in 2024 presidential elections in which Maduro was declared the winner against opposition claims of fraud. He fled to Spain after a government crackdown on protests.



AFP



