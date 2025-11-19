Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference

Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, said Wednesday at the Beirut 1 conference that the country is rich in resources but suffers from severe mismanagement, with unqualified individuals running public facilities.



Rasamny added that the ministry aims to generate over $2 billion in direct and indirect revenues for the state.



He stressed that all operational aspects of public services will be handed over to the private sector, which he said has the expertise to manage them effectively, noting that state revenues would increase as a result.



Rasamny also highlighted Lebanon’s return to the Arab investment sphere, saying investors will notice tangible improvements in the country.