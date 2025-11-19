News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, said Wednesday at the Beirut 1 conference that the country is rich in resources but suffers from severe mismanagement, with unqualified individuals running public facilities.
Rasamny added that the ministry aims to generate over $2 billion in direct and indirect revenues for the state.
He stressed that all operational aspects of public services will be handed over to the private sector, which he said has the expertise to manage them effectively, noting that state revenues would increase as a result.
Rasamny also highlighted Lebanon’s return to the Arab investment sphere, saying investors will notice tangible improvements in the country.
Lebanon News
Public
Works
Minister
calls
private
sector
boost
state
revenues
Beirut
conference
Next
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli strikes killed two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon’s public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon’s public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Speaker Berri calls for UN action after Israeli strike injures students in Al Tayri, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:21
Speaker Berri calls for UN action after Israeli strike injures students in Al Tayri, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:35
Opposition MPs warn of election disruption, urge immediate vote on expatriate voting bill
Lebanon News
06:35
Opposition MPs warn of election disruption, urge immediate vote on expatriate voting bill
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
Lebanon News
05:29
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
0
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Spain ramps up pressure on Israel with restrictions on sea and air arms shipments
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Spain ramps up pressure on Israel with restrictions on sea and air arms shipments
0
Middle East News
2025-10-22
Syria govt forces launch operation against jihadists: AFP
Middle East News
2025-10-22
Syria govt forces launch operation against jihadists: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
4
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
5
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
6
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
7
Lebanon News
01:26
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
Lebanon News
01:26
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
8
Lebanon News
15:12
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Lebanon News
15:12
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More