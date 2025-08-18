Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision

Lebanon News
18-08-2025 | 09:57
High views
Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision
0min
Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision

A Hezbollah delegation met Nationalist parties and groups at the Syrian Social Nationalist Party center in Raoucheh, emphasizing that resistance, alongside the national army and national unity, remains Lebanon’s main source of strength.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the speakers emphasized that resistance is ‘’Lebanon’s main source of strength, alongside its national army and the unity of its people.’’

They called on the government to reverse what they described as its divisive and provocative decision, which they claimed serves only the U.S.-Israeli agenda, and stressed the unity of resistance forces in facing efforts to undermine them. 

They rejected claims that the confrontation targets a single sect, saying it is directed at a strong Lebanon in all its capacities.

They also affirmed that “confidence in the Lebanese national army is a major national trust,” insisting that “the army can never stand against its own people.”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
