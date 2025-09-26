Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-09-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia says Trump &#39;understands very well&#39; risks of West Bank annexation by Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel

Arab and Muslim countries warned Donald Trump about the grave consequences of any Israeli annexation of the West Bank -- a message the U.S. president "understands very well," Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House later, Trump signaled he had received the message, saying: “I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank.”

Trump met leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas. The meeting took place at the U.N. on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly.

"The Arab and Muslim countries made very clear to the president the danger of annexation of any type in the West Bank, and the risk that poses, not just for the potential of peace in Gaza, but also to any sustainable peace at all," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told reporters at the United Nations on Thursday.

"And I feel confident that President Trump understood the position of the Arab and Muslim countries, and I think the president in the U.S. understands very well the risks and dangers of annexation in the West Bank," he added.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Saudi Arabia

US

Trump

Risks

West Bank

Annexation

Israel

LBCI Next
Switzerland to take in 20 Gazan children for medical treatment
UN identifies 158 firms linked to Israeli settlements
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Israel's Smotrich says he is drawing up West Bank annexation maps

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Israeli annexation in West Bank 'red line' for UAE: Official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19

US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was 'act of terror'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18

Switzerland to take in 20 Gazan children for medical treatment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04

UN identifies 158 firms linked to Israeli settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13

Gaza aid flotilla set to head east from Greece despite Israeli warnings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Information Minister Paul Morcos meets Speaker Berri to discuss backing for media law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More