Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel

Arab and Muslim countries warned Donald Trump about the grave consequences of any Israeli annexation of the West Bank -- a message the U.S. president "understands very well," Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday.



Speaking to reporters at the White House later, Trump signaled he had received the message, saying: “I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank.”



Trump met leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas. The meeting took place at the U.N. on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly.



"The Arab and Muslim countries made very clear to the president the danger of annexation of any type in the West Bank, and the risk that poses, not just for the potential of peace in Gaza, but also to any sustainable peace at all," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told reporters at the United Nations on Thursday.



"And I feel confident that President Trump understood the position of the Arab and Muslim countries, and I think the president in the U.S. understands very well the risks and dangers of annexation in the West Bank," he added.





Reuters