Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO

Middle East News
23-09-2025 | 06:10
High views
0min
Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO

Iran has executed at least 1,000 people so far in 2025, an NGO said on Tuesday, denouncing a "mass killing campaign" in prisons in the Islamic republic.

At least 64 executions took place in the past week alone, an average of more than nine hangings per day, said the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group, which counts and verifies executions in Iran on a daily basis.

