Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO
Middle East News
23-09-2025 | 06:10
Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO
Iran has executed at least 1,000 people so far in 2025, an NGO said on Tuesday, denouncing a "mass killing campaign" in prisons in the Islamic republic.
At least 64 executions took place in the past week alone, an average of more than nine hangings per day, said the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group, which counts and verifies executions in Iran on a daily basis.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Execution
NGO
Prisons
