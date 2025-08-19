News
Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy
Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 10:14
Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his counterpart in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Bisher Khasawneh, agreed to hold the work of the Jordan-Lebanon Joint Higher Committee during the current year.
During a second round of talks held over a lunch hosted by the Jordanian prime minister in honor of Salam and his accompanying delegation, both sides confirmed that the Jordan-Lebanon Joint Higher Committee will focus on trade, transport, and energy sectors to expand cooperation in the coming period.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Jordan
Committee
Trade
Transport
Energy
