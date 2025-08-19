Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 10:14
High views
Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy
0min
Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his counterpart in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Bisher Khasawneh, agreed to hold the work of the Jordan-Lebanon Joint Higher Committee during the current year.

During a second round of talks held over a lunch hosted by the Jordanian prime minister in honor of Salam and his accompanying delegation, both sides confirmed that the Jordan-Lebanon Joint Higher Committee will focus on trade, transport, and energy sectors to expand cooperation in the coming period.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Jordan

Committee

Trade

Transport

Energy

UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
