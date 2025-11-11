The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would discuss gas projects during the latter's visit to Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Asked whether they would talk about the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "everything" would be discussed, and that the countries' cooperation was multi-faceted.



Reuters