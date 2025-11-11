News
China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector
World News
11-11-2025 | 03:47
China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector
China plans to ramp up policy support to attract more private capital to the energy sector, a government official said on Tuesday, the latest government initiative to improve sluggish private investment.
On Monday, China's cabinet unveiled new policy measures involving private capital investments in infrastructure projects and the low-altitude economy, referring to manned or unmanned aviation services at low elevations.
"Next, we will further strengthen policy support for attracting private capital into the energy sector," said Xu Xin, the deputy head of the legal affairs department at the National Energy Administration, at a media briefing.
Authorities will enhance their efforts to attract private investment in major projects covering nuclear power, hydropower and cross-regional power transmission channels. She said they will also study and assess appropriate shareholding ratios.
Reuters
