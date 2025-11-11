President Aoun follows up from Bulgaria on massive fire across Lebanon

Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 07:08
High views
President Aoun follows up from Bulgaria on massive fire across Lebanon
President Aoun follows up from Bulgaria on massive fire across Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria, followed up from Sofia on the massive fire that has been raging since Monday in the Jezzine area—particularly in the town of Bkassine—as well as in Iqlim al-Kharrub and Rihan.

He gave instructions to Civil Defense units to work on extinguishing the fire and requested that the army deploy its aerial capabilities to help contain the flames and prevent their spread. 

He also called for addressing the needs of residents in the affected areas.

President Aoun has remained in contact with the army and Civil Defense to monitor developments.

