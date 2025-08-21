Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador

Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 07:28
High views
Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador
0min
Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received British Ambassador Hamish Cowell at the Grand Serail on Thursday, where Cowell underscored the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Lebanon and its government during what he described as a critical period.

Cowell highlighted recent British assistance to the Lebanese army aimed at strengthening its capabilities and reinforcing security and stability.

Talks also focused on the importance of renewing the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force in South Lebanon, UNIFIL, given its central role in maintaining stability in the area. 

Both sides stressed the need for Israel to withdraw from five occupied points along the border and for the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component
