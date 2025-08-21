Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal

Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 07:35
High views
Lebanon&#39;s FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with German Ambassador Kurt Georg Stöckel-Stillfried to discuss Lebanon’s push for a one-year extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). 

The ambassador expressed Germany’s full support for Lebanon’s position on the mandate and pledged cooperation with the Lebanese Army, particularly in maritime operations.
 
Rajji also received Ukrainian Ambassador Roman Roman Goriainov to review bilateral relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors. The Ukrainian envoy voiced his country’s support for Lebanon’s policy of ensuring all arms are under state control.

In a separate meeting, Rajji was briefed by U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza on the work of U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations in Lebanon, with a focus on the Syrian refugee response.

Additionally, Rajji met with a delegation of Lebanese expatriate groups representing 19 communities worldwide. 

The group reaffirmed support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to rebuild state institutions, implement reforms, and revive the economy. They emphasized the expatriate community’s right to vote for all 128 parliamentary seats, rather than being limited to six, and offered assistance in organizing overseas voting for the next elections.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

FM

Youssef Rajji

Germany

Ukraine

Ambassadors

UN

UNIFIL

Renewal

Mandate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
