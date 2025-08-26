Iranian Embassy in Beirut slams US envoys over conduct in Lebanon

The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon criticized American envoys on Tuesday, accusing them of arrogance and disrespect toward journalists and the Lebanese public.



In a statement on its account on X, the embassy described U.S. policies as “pitiful, steeped in domination, arrogance and contempt for peoples.” It contrasted that approach with what it called Iran’s respectful and open engagement.



The post highlighted the visit of Ali Larijani, the former speaker of Iran’s parliament, saying his appearances in Lebanon were marked by “courtesy, tact and openness, even in response to the toughest questions.”



By comparison, the embassy alleged that U.S. officials had hurled insults at reporters and made “cheap” remarks that revealed “blind hatred toward honorable fighters around the world.”



The remarks came after comments by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during an exchange with journalists at the presidential palace in Baabda, which drew attention for their tone.