Algerian Embassy honors LBCI's 40th anniversary in Beirut in meeting with chairman Pierre El-Daher
Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Algerian Embassy honors LBCI's 40th anniversary in Beirut in meeting with chairman Pierre El-Daher
The Algerian Embassy in Lebanon hosted a cordial meeting on Tuesday between Ambassador Kamel Bouchama and LBCI Chairman Sheikh Pierre El-Daher, marked by mutual respect and warmth.
During the meeting, Ambassador Bouchama extended his sincere congratulations to Sheikh Daher on the 40th anniversary of the station, praising its remarkable achievements and professional excellence that have made it a leading media institution in the region.
The discussions highlighted the pivotal role of media in promoting enlightenment, fostering communication, and supporting democratic values and cross-cultural understanding. The meeting also underscored the success of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s historic visit to Algeria, emphasizing the deep ties and brotherly relations between the two nations.
As a symbolic gesture, Ambassador Bouchama presented Sheikh Daher with a copy of his book, “Emir Abdelkader and the Algerians of the Levant,” recognizing its intellectual and historical significance in showcasing Algeria’s contributions to the broader Middle Eastern region.
Lebanon News
Algeria
Embassy
LBCI
Anniversary
Beirut
Meeting
Chairman
Pierre El-Daher
